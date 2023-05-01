English
Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Kia Seltos Facelift: New car launches in May

Top brands including Kia, Maruti Suzuki and BMW, are planning to roll out their latest offering in the month of May. Several other automakers are also expected to roll out their latest offering in India this month.

The auto industry witnessed some highly anticipated car launches such as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV and 2023 Lexus RX in April. Now, in the month of May many top brands are gearing up to launch their latest models. While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the highly anticipated Jimny and Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to expand its Bolero line-up with the Neo Plus model. Several other automakers are also expected to roll out their latest offering in India this month.

Here's a look at the list of cars expected to be launched in India by top automakers in the month of May.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door
Expected Launch date: May 15
Expected Price: Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 12 Lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti’s long-awaited five-door Jimny SUV is all set to roll out in the Indian market in the second week of May, according to reports. The Jimny was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.
