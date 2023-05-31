Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Hyundai Exter | Auto launches in June 2023

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door SUV Jimny was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the steering wheel.

The two-wheeler and four-wheeler markets in 2023 have seen a wide range of launches, which include hybrid cars, petrol vehicles, and electric vehicles. The trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down as some exciting launches are also lined up in June.

Many top brands, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are going to introduce their new cars next month.

Here is a look at all the auto launches in June 2023 by some of the well-known carmakers:

Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny

SUV fans have been waiting for Jimny's 5-door version with bated breath ever since it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It seems that the wait is now over as Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch Jimny in the first week of June, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny SUV is being touted as a lifestyle SUV. The Jimny will be Maruti’s fourth new SUV launch in India within a year.

The SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which delivers 103 BHP and 134.2 Nm of torque. Maruti uses the same engine in cars like XL6, Ertiga, and Brezza.

The Jimny will boast of tremendous off-roading capabilities, courtesy Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai will enter the sub-compact SUV segment with the Exter. According to a report by The Economic Times, the South Korean carmaker will launch the Exter in June. The Exter is based on Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will primarily compete with Tata Punch.

Hyundai’s Exter will be the brand’s most affordable SUV and will be slotted below the Venue. The carmaker is will offer the Exter in five trim levels – EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.

Honda Elevate

Japanese carmaker Honda will introduce a brand new SUV called Elevate on June 6, reported the Economic Times. This SUV will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster

German carmaker Mercedes is set to roll out the AMG SL55 Roadster on June 22. The new-generation AMG SL55 will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine, which churns out 470 hp and 700 Nm of torque. This beast of an engine enables the AMG SL55 to reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.