Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Hyundai Exter | Auto launches in June 2023

2 Min(s) Read
Maruti Suzuki's 5-door SUV Jimny was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the steering wheel.
The two-wheeler and four-wheeler markets in 2023 have seen a wide range of launches, which include hybrid cars, petrol vehicles, and electric vehicles. The trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down as some exciting launches are also lined up in June.
Many top brands, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are going to introduce their new cars next month.
Here is a look at all the auto launches in June 2023 by some of the well-known carmakers: