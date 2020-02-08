Maruti Suzuki Jimny Seirra revealed at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, on Saturday unveiled the fourth generation Japan model of off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo in Delhi.

The four-wheel-drive vehicle powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, has power of 75 kW /6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm /4000 rpm enabling it to negotiate difficult terrains, the company said.

“The vehicle has been showcased at the Auto Expo to assess response of the Indian consumers to the product,” said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

"Jimny has been developed on the basis of thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users," he added.

With its compact design and off-road capabilities, the vehicle speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities, he added. Suzuki sells the Jimny across 194 countries.