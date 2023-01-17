Maruti’s new Jimny, which was unveiled along with another compact SUV Fronx, will go on sale by mid-2023. The company also revealed that it will offer Jimny sports utility vehicle (SUV) in two variants – Alpha and Zeta. Both - Jimny and Fronx - are being sold from the carmaker's Nexa retail channel.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny is witnessing heavy demand among consumers and has garnered more than 5,000 bookings in just 5 days. The homegrown carmaker’s five-door Jimny was unveiled globally on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023.

According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, Jimny has received 5,000 bookings, while Fronx has secured nearly 1,500 bookings till now, reported India Today.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, in the first two days of India unveiling, had already crossed the 3,000 mark in terms of bookings. This also suggests that there would be a long waiting period for the Jimny SUV as the SUV has already touched 3 month waiting period even before launch.

According to the media reports, it seems like Maruti has kept the production target of five-door Jimny at 1,000 units per month for domestic consumption and is expecting to record 10,000 bookings of Jimny within a month.

As per the trend in bookings of Jimny in the country, by the time this SUV’s launch takes place booking figures are likely to increase by a lot more. Therefore, at the current rate of Maruti’s production, the five-door Jimny’s waiting period could easily cross the 1-year mark.

Moreover, despite this waiting period due to heady demand for Jimny, there are also chances that the manufacturers could extend the waiting periods even more because of supply chain issues and chip shortages. This trend is largely common in the domestic auto industry where popular cars - Mahindra Scorpio N, Kia Sonet, Honda City Hybrid and more - already command a waiting period of around a year.

Jimny, which is already touted as one of the most iconic Suzuki cars ever, has been on sale since the 1970s, and it is now in its 4th generation. India had the 2nd generation model, the Gypsy, on sale but was discontinued eventually. The 4th-gen Jimny is already available for sale in the overseas market as a three-door version.

Looks and design

Maruti Suzuki’s new five-door Jimny, in terms of dimensions, is largely a long wheelbase version of the 3-door SUV sold in the global markets. The new five-door Jimny stands 3,985mm long, 1,645mm wide and 1,720mm tall. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590mm. The India-spec Jimny is a 5-seater car with a bench seat layout for the second row.

Apart from the long wheelbase, the five-door Jimny SUV is still largely similar in terms of design to its three-door sibling. The new SUV comes equipped with a side-opening door with exposed hinges, a rear door-mounted spare tyre, bumper-mounted tail lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Interior and features

The new five-door Jimny’s dashboard comes with an all-black theme and features a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The car also features similar steering wheel controls and circular dials for HVAC to other Maruti cars.

The car also features plenty of smart storage spaces, a stack of switches on the centre console and a 4x4 gear lever. In addition to this, the five-door Jimny comes equipped with the company’s proprietary SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system,̉ Arkamys sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new SUV’s safety features include 6 airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear-view camera and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain

The new five-door Jimny, unlike Maruti’s other line-up in the country, features an older K15B engine that is paired either to a 5-speed manual gearbox or 4-speed torque converter automatic. Interestingly, this is the same engine that is also featured in the three-door Jimny and churns out 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque. However, the new SUV will also get Maruti’s mild-hybrid tech.

In terms of off-road capability, the Jimny 5-door comes equipped with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and low-range ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’ transmission systems. Furthermore, the company also claims that the new Jimny has an approach angle of 36-deg, a breakover angle of 24-deg, a departure angle of 50-deg and a ground clearance of 210mm.