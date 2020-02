India's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki reported 1.6 percent rise in total sales in the month of January 2019 at 154,123 units as against 151,721 units sold in the same month last year. Sales were higher than Nomura’s expectations of 1.50 lakh units.

Domestic sales increased 1.7 percent YoY to 144,499 units from 142,150 units while exports rose marginally by 0.6 percent to 9,642 units YoY.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales during the month rose 0.3 percent on year to 139,844 units. The company’s mid-size car Ciaz witnessed a 71.5 percent YoY decline in sales for the period.

Commercial vehicle sales fell 11.2 percent to 2,406 units from 2,710 units on year.