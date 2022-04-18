Maruti Suzuki India , the country's largest carmaker, has increased prices across all its car models to offset a rise in their input cost. The new prices are effective from today.

Due to rising input costs, India's largest carmaker increased the prices of its vehicles by 8.8 percent between January 2021 and March 2022.

“The weighted average increase across models is 1.3% -- ex-showroom prices (Delhi). Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," the carmaker said in its regulatory filing.

As a result, the basic Alto 800 model that was selling for Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) will now cost about Rs 3.30 lakh. Similarly, the Ignis model that was going for Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) will now cost Rs 5.32 lakh (approximately). The price rise will reflect on other models in a similar fashion.

Prior to this hike, prices of all models were increased by 1.7 percent on a weighted average basis in January this year. Similarly, the carmaker hiked prices across all models by 4.9 percent in 2021; 1.4 percent in January; 1.6 percent in April; and 1.9 percent in September.

Significantly, the company had increased the prices of all its CNG-equipped variants and its popular Swift model by up to Rs 15,000 in July. In the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki sells a wide range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh, respectively.

In December 2021, the auto major had said that they were forced to increase prices as the cost of essential commodities, including steel, aluminum, copper, plastic, and precious metals had increased. A prolonged shortage of semiconductor chips has also triggered the price hikes.

Besides Maruti, other automakers, including Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Volkswagen have also rolled out similar hikes since January this year.

Meanwhile, the subsequent price hikes have been a double whammy for consumers, who are already bearing increased logistics costs due to high fuel costs.