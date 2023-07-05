CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated, “So far even without introducing the price, we are so much surprised to receive more than 6,000 bookings already in our hand. So this is much bigger than our anticipation.”

Takeuchi told CNBC-TV18, “So far even without introducing the price, we are so much surprised to receive more than 6,000 bookings already in our hand. So, this is much bigger than our anticipation.” The impressive number of bookings has exceeded Maruti Suzuki's expectations, highlighting the market's positive reception of the new MPV.

Despite concerns about pricing, Takeuchi defended Invicto 's value proposition. He said, “We do not think that the car is overly priced. When you see the products, the features, the specification and the performance, I think this car was at that price level. We are quite sure that the customer will understand and accept.”

Maruti Suzuki aims to capture a significant market share in the MPV segment, beyond its current representation of 50 percent with the XL6 and Vitara models. Takeuchi expressed the company's ambitious goal, saying, "We would like to go beyond 50 percent market share for the MPV segment. So we will see, if we are lucky maybe we can go up."

The supply of the Invicto will come from Toyota Kirloskar , Maruti Suzuki's strategic partner. Takeuchi emphasised the importance of aligning production plans with market demand, stating, "Depending on the market situation, we'll align our production plan with TKM (Toyota Kirloskar)."

With the Invicto marking Maruti Suzuki's entry into the premium segment, the company intends to assess the market response and formulate a comprehensive strategy for the premium range. Takeuchi explained, "This is the first product in the premium range. We will assess the market and then set out premium segment strategy." It is Maruti's most expensive car in the Indian market.

Addressing the backlog of pending bookings, which currently stands at approximately 360,000, Takeuchi emphasised the company's commitment to maximising production to fulfill customer deliveries. He expressed optimism about the semiconductor supply situation, noting improvement in availability.

While the entire automobile market is grappling with challenges posed by interest rates and inflation, Maruti Suzuki remains optimistic. The company has observed an increasing trend in bookings, indicating a strong improvement in sales for the current financial year.

