Maruti Suzuki Invicto launch — A new car with a starting price of nearly Rs 25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched its much-anticipated multi-purpose vehicle Invicto today, July 5, Its price starts from Rs 24.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh. . With this, the auto manufacturer has entered the premium segment, with the Invicto being Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle that is in the Rs 20 lakh-plus price range.

Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's costliest and most feature-rich car manufactured to date. It has advanced features such as one touch power tail gate, the next gen Suzuki connect, six airbags, 10-inch infotainment system, panaromic sunroof, among others.

"Invicto is our first car in the premium MPV segment. it will have intelligent electric strong hybrid technology," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti.

The luxury MPV is powered by a 2 litre hybrid engine with an average of around 23 kmpl. It is to be offered in three variants and is available in four colours.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti, said the auto manufacturer is a leader in the Rs 10 to Rs 20 lakh price bracket and with Invicto it is seeing an opportunity in the Rs 20 lakh+ price segment.

Invicto, which means 'undefeated' in Latin, is Maruti's third new product in the current fiscal year.

Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki has enhanced its market share in the SUV segment from 8.6 percent to 20 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal. It is also aiming at be number one in the SUV market. "

The auto major has also planned to invest around Rs 2.8 lakh crore by FY30-31 in India. Takeuchi said it is expanding manufacturing capabilities and the construction of the new plant in Kharkhoda is on course.