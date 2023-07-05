Maruti Suzuki Invicto launch — A new car with a starting price of nearly Rs 25 lakh

Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's costliest and most feature-rich car manufactured to date. It has advanced features such as one touch power tail gate, the next gen Suzuki connect, six airbags, among others.

Maruti Suzuki launched its much-anticipated multi-purpose vehicle Invicto today, July 5, Its price starts from Rs 24.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh. . With this, the auto manufacturer has entered the premium segment, with the Invicto being Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle that is in the Rs 20 lakh-plus price range.

Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's costliest and most feature-rich car manufactured to date. It has advanced features such as one touch power tail gate, the next gen Suzuki connect, six airbags, 10-inch infotainment system, panaromic sunroof, among others.

"Invicto is our first car in the premium MPV segment. it will have intelligent electric strong hybrid technology," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti.