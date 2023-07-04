Maruti Suzuki all set to debut in luxury MPV segment with Invicto

Since this is a cross-badged car, there will be many similarities to the Toyota Innova Hycross; however, minor design tweaks will make the car look a bit different.

After 40 years since its inception, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, is all set to enter the premium Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) segment. Tomorrow (July 5) marks the highly anticipated launch of their latest creation, the Invicto, a premium three-row MPV.

The Maruti Invicto, which shares its platform with the Toyota Innova Hycross, is the result of the Suzuki and Toyota global partnership. The Invicto is the fourth cross-badged car for the Indian market.

Since this is a cross-badged car, there will be many similarities to the Toyota Innova Hycross; however, minor design tweaks will make the car look a bit different.

Invicto's front grille is expected to have a different design, featuring a split chrome grille with chrome elements. The Invicto will be powered by the Toyota Innova Hycross' 2.0-liter strong hybrid engine. It is expected that the Invicto will be available with both petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto is the company's costliest and most feature-rich car manufactured to date. This is slated to be an important launch for Maruti Suzuki as the company enters a new luxury MPV segment, with the car expected to be priced above Rs 20 lakh.

The new car is expected to give Maruti a new customer base and could lead to an increase in market share, potentially pushing Maruti's market share back above 50 percent.