Maruti Suzuki all set to debut in luxury MPV segment with Invicto

After 40 years since its inception, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, is all set to enter the premium Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) segment. Tomorrow (July 5) marks the highly anticipated launch of their latest creation, the Invicto, a premium three-row MPV.

The Maruti Invicto, which shares its platform with the Toyota Innova Hycross, is the result of the Suzuki and Toyota global partnership. The Invicto is the fourth cross-badged car for the Indian market.

Since this is a cross-badged car, there will be many similarities to the Toyota Innova Hycross; however, minor design tweaks will make the car look a bit different.