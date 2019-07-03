Auto
Maruti Suzuki invests in vehicle scrapping technology in tie up with Toyota unit
Updated : July 03, 2019 10:49 AM IST
This comes on the back of the formulation of a new, albeit not mandatory, vehicle scrapping policy proposal
Top sources in Maruti Suzuki have indicated that they’re running a pilot project in a joint venture with a Japanese company
