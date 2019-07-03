Maruti Suzuki invests in vehicle scrapping technology in tie up with Toyota unit

As the Narendra Modi government is mulling to bring back the vehicle scrappage policy, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Maruti Suzuki has made investments in the auto scrapping technology in partnership with Japanese auto major Toyota.

The auto industry has had a longstanding demand from the government – enacting the vehicle scrappage policy. Over the years, it has seen consultations, deadlocks and many changes, but now as the government is in the final stages of formulating it. While the vehicle scrapping policy has been a debate between the government and the industry for the last five years, both sides now seem to agree that the time to implement the policy is now.

Sources in Maruti Suzuki have told CNBC-TV18 that the company has an investment in developing vehicle scrapping technology in partnership with a Japanese company.

Top sources in Maruti Suzuki have indicated that they’re running a pilot project in a joint venture with a Japanese company, which is believed to be a unit of Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 that they’re interested in learning the technology of recovering end of life vehicles and that it is not a large-scale project at the moment.

Last year, Mahindra and Mahindra became the first OEM to run a fully automated scrapping centre in a joint venture with state-owned MSTC.

This comes on the back of the formulation of a new, albeit not mandatory, vehicle scrapping policy proposal, and industry watchers flagging concerns over the lack of proper scrapping infrastructure and technology in the country.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on June 21 that the government is looking at increasing the compliance burden for vehicles which are over 15 years old and is no longer mulling a mandatory scrapping scheme for older vehicles.