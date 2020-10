The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch. Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best-selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.