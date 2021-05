India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has tied up with three oxygen plant manufacturers to actively ramp up oxygen supplies across the country as it reels under a severe second COVID-19 wave.

The company said it has joined hands with Airox Nigen Equipments, SAM Gas and Gaskon and is helping them to increase manufacturing capacity. The oxygen generating plants manufactured by these companies produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute and one tonne per day. The carmaker is helping these companies to deliver on orders for 225 oxygen generation plants, said an official.

"We have, in less than a month, increased output levels of these oxygen plant manufacturers by more than 10 times. We think that oxygen PSA generators provide oxygen at a significantly lower cost, avoid the high cost of transporting oxygen and reduce consumption of fuel. Government and hospitals need to study this option carefully for the future," said RC Bhargava, chairman of MSI.

A company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that MSI is helping these manufacturers with working capital, supplementary manpower, and sourcing of components, including the import of 120 tonne of zeolite from Germany.

The company is making efforts to import another 200 tonne of zeolite in the coming weeks. MSI has also roped in its suppliers SKH Metals and JBML to make components for these oxygen generation units.

According to company sources, the collaboration with MSI has helped these companies to increase manufacturing from one plant in five days to two plants a day.

"Since we stepped in, 70 oxygen generator plants are being produced in May, in June it will be 150 with the partners. According to most stakeholders, this is more than the total number of oxygen PSA plants produced in India in 2020-21," said an MSI spokesperson.

The carmaker would be donating 20 oxygen generation units to medical facilities in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has also created a website where hospitals can place requests for oxygen manufacturing plants which cost Rs 60-70 lakh per unit.

