Maruti Suzuki India sales up 8.28% to 1,75,916 units in July

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported an 8.28 percent increase in total sales to 1,75,916 units in July 2022. The company had sold a total of 1,62,462 units in the same month last year, MSIL said in a regulatory filing.

Reacting to sales figures, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing & sales at Maruti Suzuki, said the company has seen a good recovery as far as availability of vehicles is concerned. "In the last one and a half years, MSIL has seen good demand building up reflected in the inquiries and the bookings," he said.

However, Srivastava said the supply was not according to the demand and the automobile industry saw a huge number of pending bookings for the consumers.

Talking about semiconductor supplies, Srivastava said chip supply has eased a little bit. But, the semiconductor supplies have reached 95 percent and not 100 percent.

On new bookings for Brezza, he said MSIL has received about 76,000 bookings till now. So, it comes to around 10,000 bookings per month.

The company is also trying to increase production from the levels of 10,000 to upward of about 14,000 to 18,000.

"The Brezza has been the leader in fact for the last five years since it was launched in 2016 and we command about a 20 percent market share in that segment, still the market leader Nexon and Brezza, very close, followed by Venue and then Sonet around 75,000," Srivastava noted.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models," the company said. Sales of mini cars -- comprising Alto and S-Presso -- were at 20,333 units, up from 19,685 units in the year-ago month, MSIL said.

Similarly, sales of compact cars -- including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR -- also rose to 84,818 units in July 2022 from 70,268 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

However, sales of utility vehicles -- including Brezza, Ertiga S-Cross and XL6 -- were lower at 23,272 units compared to 32,272 units. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz were also lower at 1,379 units last month against 1,450 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

MSIL said it has sold 13,048 units of van Eeco last month, up from 10,057 units in July 2021. In the light commercial vehicles segment, it sold 2,816 units of the Super Carry model compared to 2,768 units last July.