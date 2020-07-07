Auto Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options Updated : July 07, 2020 12:21 PM IST Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions. Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments -- salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply