  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

Updated : July 07, 2020 12:21 PM IST

Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions.
Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments -- salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers.
Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Maharashtra's Revenue Minister goes in quarantine; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE: Maharashtra's Revenue Minister goes in quarantine; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement