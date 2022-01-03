Maruti Suzuki India exports record 2 lakh units of vehicles in 2021

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, exported more than two lakh units of vehicles in 2021, the company said on Monday. The shipping of 2,05,450 vehicles to various markets across the globe is Maruti Suzuki’s highest ever in a calendar year.
"This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
At present, the carmaker exports around 15 models, including the most recent additions Jimny and the all-new Celerio. In 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s top five export models were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. The firm started exporting its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary. Currently, it ships vehicles to over 100 countries, globally.
Overall, over 21.85 lakh units of Maruti Suzuki’s vehicles have been exported. Its vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighbouring regions.
Meanwhile, an official in December 2021 had said, the carmaker is currently analysing customer feedback to ascertain if the Jimny brand could be introduced in India as part of its overall plan to strengthen the SUV portfolio.
Earlier in the day, the automaker told CNBC-TV18 that it has been witnessing strong demand, with bookings and enquiries looking good. Shashank Srivastava, ED-marketing and sales of Maruti Suzuki, however, said the company has been operating at 90 percent production level and it is hard to say when it would get back to 100 percent output levels.