Maruti Suzuki India confers title of Honorary Chairman on Osamu Suzuki

The board of the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday conferred the title of Honorary Chairman on Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).

"The Board took note of his deep commitment to Maruti Suzuki over the last 40 years, and the huge contribution he has made towards its success. The entire nation has benefitted from his efforts. In recognition of his services to the company, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to confer on him the title of Honorary Chairman," MSI said in a statement

The board noted that Osamu Suzuki had retired from the board of Suzuki Motor Corporation in June 2021. However, he continues to remain on the Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and gives the company the benefit of his immense experience and knowledge, it said.

Osamu Suzuki, the longest-serving Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation retired in June this year. He assumed the role of senior advisor.

The 91-year-old Osamu Suzuki, who joined the then Suzuki Motor Company Ltd in 1958, gradually rose through the ranks to become one of the longest-serving CEOs and Chairmen in the automotive industry.

In 1967, he became the Managing Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation and was elevated as President and CEO of the company in 1978. In 2000 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of the company. In June 2016, SMC had appointed Toshihiro Suzuki as its next CEO, with the senior Suzuki retaining the Chairmanship.

From 2002 till date, Osamu Suzuki has been a Director with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd -- a joint venture company between SMC and the government of India.