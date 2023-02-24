English
Maruti Suzuki hikes the price of Ignis by up to Rs 27,000

Feb 24, 2023 2:53:58 PM IST
By Sudarshan Kumar

The homegrown automaker also added that the new Ignis will now come equipped with additional safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it has hiked the prices of its compact urban car Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The homegrown automaker, in a statement, added that the new Ignis will now come equipped with additional safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard.
It added that the price change depends on models and is effective from February 24, 2023. The company said the new IGNIS is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.
Apart from the added safety features, Maruti Suzuki has made no other changes to the design of the Ignis. The new Ignis still comes with the same styling and BS6-compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-12 petrol engine as before.
Maruti Ignis, which produces 83hp and 113Nm of torque, is available in both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT automatic units as an option. In BS6 form, both engine-gearbox combinations offer a fuel efficiency of 20.89kpl.
On the inside, the general design of the dashboard also remains unchanged and comes equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Maruti’s latest SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with voice command recognition and onboard navigation.
The new Ignis can also be optioned with the S-Connect connectivity suite. In the Indian automotive market, the Ignis goes up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100.
In addition to this, the company’s Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava, while speaking at the second edition of ABP’s Ideas of India Summit, said, “Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring down battery costs.”
He added that electric cars currently contribute around 1 percent of the market share in India, but are expected to be around 3 percent in 2024-25, and will be about 17 percent in 2030. “Out of 6 million cars, 1 million will be EVs in 2030,” Srivastava added.
Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Jimny and Fronx SUVs. The prices of Fronx will most likely be announced next month, while the Jimny is expected to be launched by June 2023.
Also Read: Renault-Nissan India employees to get raise of up to Rs 30,000 per month after long negotiations
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 2:27 PM IST
