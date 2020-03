Days after the Centre reached out to automobile companies for help in making ventilators, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India have chalked out plans to help the government.

Maruti Suzuki has signed an agreement with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. AgVa Healthcare is an existing manufacturer of ventilators. Maruti plans to make ten thousand ventilators per month to help the government.

A Maruti spokesperson said, "AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes".

The company would also help AgVa with financing and approvals needed for higher production.

Maruti has also roped in it's joint venture companies to aid the government's medical preparedness. Krishna Maruti Ltd would be manufacturing masks for supply to Haryana and central government. It's chairman Ashok Kapur will provide two million masks free of cost, as his personal contribution. Another Maruti joint venture, Bharat Seats Ltd would be manufacturing protective clothing.

Hyundai India has placed an order for advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea which will serve over 25,000 people. The kits will be distributed to hospitals in consultation with state and Central governments.

SS Kim, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction - ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to support the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of advanced diagnostic testing kits will help over 25,000 people".