Maruti Suzuki hopes to ride on Fronx, Jimny for a 25% pickup in SUV sales this fiscal

As India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki sees a pickup in demand for its newly launched sports utility vehicle (SUV) 5-door Jimny and crossover coupe Fronx, it expects to expand its share in the SUV market to 25 percent in financial year 2023-2024.

“In the non SUV market of course, our market share continues to go up beyond 65 percent. Our objective is to get to that 50 percent (overall) market share. But that may be over the medium term. And immediately next year, we do see an improvement in our market share thanks to the SUV vehicles that we have introduced and the sales of which both, for the Fronx and the Jimny, will start a little later,” Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India told CNBC-TV18 on April 3.

That, combined with the full year effect of the Grand Vitara, Maruti’s mid SUV, should increase the SUV market share, he added. In FY23 Maruti’s SUV market share was 11.5 percent and 18 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter.

Srivastava’s remarks came two days after Maruti reported its monthly retail data that saw a marginal decline affected by supply side issues.

Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 last month as compared with 1,70,395 units in March 2022. Total dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 3 percent to 1,39,952 units as compared with 1,43,899 units in March 2022.

“March was a little bit affected because of both the supply side and also because there was this inauspicious period up to March 10, just before Holi. That would have affected the retails also a little bit. But overall in the industry retails have been about 350,000 which is the highest March number,” Srivastava explained.

Meanwhile, Maruti recorded its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units for FY23. This was on back of record exports of 259,333 units.

Exports last month increased 14 percent to 30,119 units from 26,496 units in the year-ago period as Srivastava said the firm saw steady exports in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Despite the decline in total sales in March, Maruti’s overall market share for FY23 was 42 percent. The automaker expects its market share to improve this fiscal due to SUV launches.

However, Srivastava pointed out that looming red flags in the auto sector could dampen demand further. He also said that replicating 20 percent growth in FY24 will be tough.

“It's unlikely that we are going to see this type of growth. You must remember that the 21 percent or so – the growth we saw this year, this was despite the semiconductor issues, which had led to drop in production levels, especially in some particular models, where we still see a lot of waiting. So it really depends on the production and that is dependent on the semiconductor supply. But taking in balance, I think replicating 21 percent may be difficult for next year,” he said.

He added that there are some looming red flags, which the company is now increasingly monitoring because it believes they could have a negative impact on the overall demand this year.

Firstly, the biggest red flag is the overall economy growth as the auto industry growth is very highly correlated with the per capita GDP growth. In fact, the correlation factor is as high 0.98. Therefore, a lot depends on how the economy grows, Srivastava said, adding that Maruti has factored in about 6.4-6.5 percent growth for the overall economy but there are noises that it could be between six percent and 6.5 percent with a negative bias.

The other thing, he said, is the increase in the repo rates, which then translate into the transmission into retail loan rates. He noted that about 80 percent of auto retails in India are through financing and therefore changes in the interest rate for auto loans can have a negative impact.

“We have seen since May of last year when the central bank started tightening the rates from about 4 percent to the current 6.5 percent - 250 basis point increase and that has more or less started now completely getting passed through into the auto retail loan rates,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading more than two percent higher on BSE at 10:25 am.