Maruti Suzuki looks to disrupt entry segment with the S-Presso. Here is what to expect
Updated : September 25, 2019 05:03 PM IST
Maruti’s sales in the entry segment fell 40 percent in August and S-Presso is a key part of the company’s growth revival strategy.
The S-Presso would become the eighth BS-VI model to be launched by Maruti Suzuki.
