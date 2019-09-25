Maruti Suzuki looks to disrupt entry segment with the S-Presso. Here is what to expect

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is aiming to regain ground in the entry segment with the launch of its mini SUV, the S-Presso. The festive season begins on September 29 and Maruti is placing its bets on the S-Presso which is being launched on September 30.

This is also the first time Maruti is launching a new car in the entry segment in a decade. Maruti’s sales in the entry segment fell 40 percent in August and S-Presso is a key part of the company’s growth revival strategy.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that this would be the first time that Maruti is organising a global premiere in this segment. Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the car will be packed with features usually seen in higher segments including steering mounted control and keyless entry.

According to initial advertisements released by the company, the car would have a dynamic centre console, a spacious cabin, 10+ safety features, SUV inspired bold front fascia, high ground clearance, large boot space. The design of the car is based on the company’s Future S Concept which was first unveiled in the 2018 Auto Expo.

Two years on, Maruti has decided to roll out the car on Indian road. According to multiple people familiar with the development, Delhi-based company is confident of causing a huge disruption in the entry segment with the design of the mini-SUV S-Presso. The S-Presso would become the eighth BS-VI model to be launched by Maruti Suzuki.