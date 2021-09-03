Maruti Suzuki hikes prices again; here’s how much its models will cost from September 2021

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has already hiked the prices of all its models thrice in the last eight months. The car major on Monday revealed another hike across models in September. It has on offer a total of 16 models, including eight hatchbacks, two sedans, one SUV car, two crossover cars, three MUVs and currently holds a market share 48.61 percent as of July 2021. When the first hike was announced in January 2021, the company increased prices by 1 to 6 percent. The company blamed an increase in input costs for the hike. Maruti cars became expensive between Rs 5,000 and Rs 34,000 depending on the model. Another revision in April saw a further rise in its prices and in July, there was another price hike that saw prices go up between Rs10,000 and Rs 15,000. Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has already hiked the prices of all its models thrice in the last eight months. The car major on Monday revealed another hike across models in September. It has on offer a total of 16 models, including eight hatchbacks, two sedans, one SUV car, two crossover cars, three MUVs and currently holds a market share 48.61 percent as of July 2021. When the first hike was announced in January 2021, the company increased prices by 1 to 6 percent. The company blamed an increase in input costs for the hike. Maruti cars became expensive between Rs 5,000 and Rs 34,000 depending on the model. Another revision in April saw a further rise in its prices and in July, there was another price hike that saw prices go up between Rs10,000 and Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki’s all-time bestseller, the New Swift in 2020 alone sold 160,000 plus units. It has a starting price of Rs 5.81 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.56 lakhs. There was a price hike of Rs 15,000 in July after it was launched with a new facelift in February 2021. (Image: MSI website)

Alto: The next bestseller in its portfolio, Alto 800 saw a sale of 154,000 plus units in 2020. Sold at Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the company hiked it's Alto 800 (CNG) by Rs 10,000 in July 2021.

Baleno: The Baleno had sold nearly 154,000 units in 2020. This also saw a price hike of Rs 10,000 in July of this year. Though priced higher than the other entry models at Rs 5.9 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is preferred by the Gen-X for its look and shape.



Baleno: The Baleno had sold nearly 154,000 units in 2020. This also saw a price hike of Rs 10,000 in July of this year. Though priced higher than the other entry models at Rs 5.9 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is preferred by the Gen-X for its look and shape.

WagonR: Another popular car model for families, the Wagon R saw sales of 140,000 plus units in 2020. The Wagon R was hiked by Rs 10,000 in the same period and is being sold for Rs. 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ertiga: A family van or MPV as coined by Maruti Suzuki, this is priced at Rs 7.78 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 10.56 lakhs. Even this model saw a price hike of Rs 10,000. Ertiga had sold nearly 100,000 units in 2020 alone.(Image: MSI website)

Celerio: A small and compact car, Celerio did not see much offtake in sales compared to others. It witnessed sales of nearly 60,000 units in 2020. Even this car had seen a price hike of Rs 10,000. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio X model is currently sold at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ignis: Another small and compact car from the stable of Maruti Suzuki is the Ignis. This too did not see many sales in 2020 with only 27,000 units sold. Priced slightly lower than Celerio at Rs 4.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) it has a long way to go. This model saw a hike between Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 in January 2021.