Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to cost upwards of Rs 10.45 lakh

By Parikshit Luthra

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the prices of the Grand Vitara starting at Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Grand Vitara intelligent electric hybrid would cost between Rs 17.9 lakhs and Rs 19.65 lakhs.

The company has also launched special introductory pricing. It said the Grand Vitara could also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 27 000.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday started retail sales of the newest flagship offering from NEXA, the Grand Vitara. The premium SUV “Grand Vitara” offers various powertrain choices.

The company said, "The Grand Vitara’s intelligent electric hybrid powertrain with best-in-class fuel-efficiency, progressive, smart hybrid technology and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology is designed to appeal to a varied customer base."

The firm said the Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/litre. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and boasts a fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/litre.

The company said: "To encourage faster adoption of cleaner, greener hybrid EVs as a path to electrification in the country, the Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a special introductory package consisting of extended warranty till five years/1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory pack. This special introductory package is worth over Rs 67 000."

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings, and critics have widely appreciated it."

This is one of the latest offerings in the hybrid SUV segment apart from the Toyota Hyryder and MG Hector hybrid. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid is available with 5-speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmission options.

"The Grand Vitara paves the way toward a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. To ensure that we can do this, the Grand Vitara has been launched at a very competitive starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh. We are confident that it will set a new benchmark for SUV enthusiasts in the country and reinforce the ‘Joy of Mobility’ for our customers,” Takeuchi said.