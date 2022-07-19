Shashank Srivastava, Senior ED-Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, speaks with CNBC-TV18 and the automaker's plans in the mid-sized SUV space ahead of the launch of the Grand Vitara.

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki has been doing poorly in the expensive mid-size sports utility vehicles (SUV) space where for years, Hyundai Creta and now, Kia Seltos dominate. But India's largest passenger car maker is now betting big on Grand Vitara to take on the rivals.

Set for launch on Wednesday, July 20, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be its most expensive SUV, and the Japanese automaker is likely to price Vitara at Rs 9.5 lakh for the base variant. The pricing is aggressive and will be less than the base variants of both Creta and Seltos at 9.99 lakh and 10.19 lakh, respectively.

Developed by Suzuki, the Grand Vitara will be manufactured on contract by Toyota at its Bidadi plant near Bangalore. Vitara's production will start in August.

While Suzuki and Toyota are collaborating on Grand Vitara, the two Japanese carmakers will compete for sales, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Ed-Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

"We are fighting in the market obviously, there is no collaboration as far as the marketing and sales are concerned. We are going to go for our numbers, and I'm sure Toyota will go for their numbers," Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

Further, the two companies will not collaborate on pricing, Srivastava added.

"We don't collaborate on pricing. We are not allowed to collaborate as far as marketing and sales are concerned, which includes pricing as well."

Srivastava also said that the "semiconductor supply has been getting better" while adding that Maruti Suzuki has a lot of "pending bookings".

"We are trying to ramp up the production to deliver the vehicles to the customers who are waiting, and one of the challenges is the variant-wise availability."

Maruti Suzuki's June 2022 total sales came in at 1.55 lakh vehicles, on a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth. The auto major sold 1.47 lakh units a year ago in the same month. Maruti Suzuki's overall exports in June zoomed 40 percent YoY at 23,833 against 17,020 units in the year-ago period. Maruti Suzuki's share in the non-SUV segment is at 65 percent, while the carmaker commands a market share near 45 percent.

Maruti Suzuki share price traded flat, quoting at Rs 8,704.55 at Tuesday's close on BSE.

Watch the video for more.