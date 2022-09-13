Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India launch soon: Check features, specs and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new Grand Vitara is set to go on sale this month and it will be offered in mild and strong hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki’s much-awaited mid-size sports utility vehicle, Grand Vitara, is all set to go on sale this month. The new Grand Vitara has reportedly received more than 50,000 bookings since its pre-booking opened on July 11. The SUV will be offered in light and strong hybrid variants which will deliver the best-in-class fuel efficiency.

Here is all you need to know about the variants and features, and specifications of the new Grand Vitara, which is expected to be dispatched to dealers from September 15.

Grand Vitara is the first cross-badged variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and it will be the first vehicle to be powered by Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology. In 2018, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki signed a deal to share technology as well as models for India and other markets.

ALSO READ:

Variants

SIGMA

The base variant of the new Grand Vitara will feature LED DRLs, halogen projector lamps, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a telescopic steering wheel, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. The base variant will be offered with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

DELTA

The Delta variant will carry the same engine option as the Sigma version with an additional option of automatic transmission. Other additional features include cruise control, rear USB ports, Alexa and Google assistance, and a reverse parking camera.

ZETA

Much like the Delta variant, this variant has engine and transmission options. Additional features include soft-touch inserts on the dashboard and door panels, ambient lights on the door, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and side curtain airbags.

ZETA+

The Zeta+ variant gets a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine with an e-CVT gearbox. It comes in a dual-colour paint scheme, a HUD, wireless phone charger, ambient lights on the dashboard, and all-black interiors with gold accents.

ALPHA

The Alpha trim comes with a mild hybrid engine and gets a manual and automatic gearbox option. The manual transmission option features all-wheel drive mode. Other features include leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel, drive selector mode, 360-degree camera and hill descent control.

ALPHA+

The Alpha+ is the top-end variant that comes with a strong hybrid engine mated with an e-CVT transmission. It gets puddle lamps as an additional feature, along with ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Other features are the same as the Zeta+ variant.

Powertrain

The Grand Vitara hybrid variants will use Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine, paired with an electric motor. The engine alone produces power of 92 hp and 122 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid system has a 177.6V lithium-ion battery to produce a power of 79 hp. The total power output in hybrid mode is expected to be 115 hp with 141 Nm of peak torque.

Fuel efficiency

The hybrid powertrain in the Grand Vitara is claimed to return around 27.97 km/l of fuel efficiency, which is the best-in-class.

Expected price and launch

As per reports, the new Maruti Grand Vitara could be priced in the range of Rs 9.5 Lakh to Rs 18 lakh depending on the variant.