Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara CNG priced at Rs 12.85-14.84 lakh

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki, on Friday, launched the CNG-powered Grand Vitara starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced as ‘A new breed of SUVs’, the Grand Vitara’s CNG version will be offered in two variants, Delta (Rs 12.85 lakh) and Zeta (Rs 14.84 lakh).

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, said, “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”

Grand Vitara CNG, in terms of powertrain, gets the company’s next-gen K-series 1.5-litre dual jet dual VVT engine, which develops a peak power output of 87bhp and max torque at 121.5 Nm in CNG mode. The car will be only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG comes equipped with the company’s proprietary SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, and six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki also stated that the new S-CNG version of its SUV Grand Vitara can also be availed through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without owning it as they have to pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee which covers the cost of registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Nexa Black Edition cars

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, had also announced the launch of the Black Edition of its latest models. With this edition, cars like Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara will get the Pearl Midnight Black shade as an option for sale through Nexa dealerships.

The company also stated that the prices of the Nexa Black Edition will remain consistent with the standard versions. The Ignis Black Edition is offered on the Zeta (Rs 6.47 lakh) and Alpha trim (Rs 7.72 lakh). The Black Edition is available on all variants of the Ciaz, which is priced starting at Rs 8.99 lakh.

Baleno’s is getting the Black Edition on all its variants and its prices start from Rs 6.99 lakh. On the Maruti Suzuki XL6, the Nexa Black Edition will be offered only on top-spec Alpha (Rs 12.29 lakh) and Alpha+ trims (Rs 14.39 lakh).

The Grand Vitara Nexa Black Edition is available with the Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ trims, which are priced between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).