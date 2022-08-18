There has been a strong response to Maruti Suzuki's new launch, Grand Vitara. The company has received 33,000 bookings in 30 days. This will be the flagship SUV in Maruti’s portfolio and will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

There has been a strong response to Maruti Suzuki's new launch, Grand Vitara. The company has received 33,000 bookings in the past 30 days. Vitara is positioned as the flagship sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Maruti’s portfolio and will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The new Vitara will be the first hybrid car from the Maruti stable. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, Senior ED-Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki said that the Grand Vitara sales will start in September, adding that the company will announce the prices during the same time.

“We will start the sale sometime in September. The production starts in the last week of August. So that is the time when we will announce the prices. Now every segment, except the lower end, smaller hatches, is very competitive,” he said.

According to him, the mid-SUV segment is almost 18 percent of the market. “The mid SUV segment, where Grand Vitara is positioned, is important for Maruti Suzuki because that segment is almost 18 percent of the market and our presence there has not been there,” said Srivastava.

Also Read: Impact of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in SUV Space

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video