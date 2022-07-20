Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 unveiled: Check features here

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is scheduled to go on sale in the following month, is expected to be priced competitively

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022, the latest mid-size SUV from the country’s top car manufacturer, was unveiled in India today. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is scheduled to go on sale in the following month, is expected to be priced competitively and will take on subcompact SUVs Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment.
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 is also the first-ever strong hybrid SUV made by the company. It will come with safety features such as six airbags, rear disc brakes as standard, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent control, and TPMS.
    The 2022 Grand Vitara will be Maruti's most tech-forward and expensive SUV till now. It will have next-generation Suzuki connect, with more than 40 connected features.
    The car is equipped with wireless-charging with features like device left alert system and overheating protection. On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have 17-inch alloy wheels.
    Maruti will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colour options and three-Dualtone colour options.
     
