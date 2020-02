Maruti Suzuki India, will not be launching an electric vehicle (EV) anytime soon, reported Business Standard. The automaker will instead focus on other alternative technologies such as CNG and hybrid vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint, the report said.

The decision was made by the carmaker as it felt that issues like range anxiety and high acquisition cost are likely to put off prospective buyers, managing director and chief executive Kenichi Ayukawa said. “This is not a good time to bring an electric vehicle to the Indian market. Looking at market conditions and customer expectations, we will decide,” Ayukawa was quoted as saying in the report.

Ayukawa pointed out a number of factors including little government support, subsidies for personal EV vehicles, lack of proper infrastructure such as parking and charging spaces, among others as the reason behind the decision.