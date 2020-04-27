Auto Maruti Suzuki gets nod to restart operations in Gurgaon plant after Manesar Updated : April 27, 2020 02:49 PM IST Maruti Suzuki has received permission to operate the Gurgaon plant after Manesar. Last week, the company's Manesar plant was given permission to resume operations in a single shift. Maintenance and preparation work on, but the company is yet to begin production, the company further added. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365