Maruti Suzuki gets nod to restart operations in Gurgaon plant after Manesar

Maruti Suzuki has received permission to operate the Gurgaon plant after Manesar. The company said that the permission is for approximately 150 workers to operate on a single shift in the plant. The stock was also up over 3 percent post this announcement.

Last week, the company's Manesar plant was given permission to resume operations in a single shift with a restricted number of staff and vehicles. In a press statement on March 22, the company announced the shutting down of its all private and corporate establishments till further orders.

Measure against the COVID-19 pandemic has also been take care of with cue managers, touch-free sanitizers, sanitization tunnels installed at Maruti's manufacturing plants. Maintenance and preparation work on, but the company is yet to begin production, the company further added.

Even though the government has permitted manufacturing activity to take place in a phased manner in industrial zones from April 20, automakers were not able to get into full-scale production immediately.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had said that it will look to restart operations only after May 3, as it faces constraints with some of its vendors falling in red zones. It also lacks factory space as retail showrooms will remain shut till May 3, according to sources.

Maruti's Gurgaon facility falls both in the industrial zone (Udyog Vihar) and the municipal zone, and the local administration, that is the Gurgaon commissioner will have to take a call on whether the factory falls under the red zone or not.

The company currently has a pile-up of around 20,000 BS-VI units in its factory, and 1.35 lakh BS-VI units in the network, which means that additional production cannot take place for the lack of factory space in case stock does not move from factories to retail showrooms.

In March, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 percent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company produced a total of 92,540 units in March as against 1,36,201 units in the year-ago month, the auto major said. Passenger vehicle production last month stood at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a dip of 32.26 percent, it added.