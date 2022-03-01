Maruti Suzuki February auto sales declines marginally

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, on Tuesday, reported a marginal drop in total sales at 1,64,056 units in February 2022. Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the sales at 1.67 lakh units.

The total sales include domestic sales of 137,607 units as against 1.52 lakh units in the same month last year. Sales to other OEM stood at 2,428 units.

The company also posted its highest-ever monthly exports of 24,021 units as against 11,486 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 17.81 percent to 19,691 units as compared to 23,959 in the same month last year. Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 3.38 percent to 77,795 units as against 80,517 cars in February 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,912 units as compared to 1,510 units in February 2021. Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,360 units as compared to 26,884 vehicles in the year-ago month, the company said.

The auto manufacturer faced a minor impact on the production of domestic vehicles due to a shortage of electronic components. However, the company said it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki's share price ended 0.6 percent lower on Monday at the close, quoting at Rs 8,304.90 apiece.