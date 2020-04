After 33 days of lockdown, India's leading passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki is not sure when it can resume production. The company recently received permission to resume operations at its Manesar and Gurgaon facilities as part of the April 20 relaxation but the company is reluctant to resume production.

“To resume production we need a continuous supply of components from our vendors," said Kuldeep Janghu, General Secretary of Maruti Udyog Kamgaar Union.

Janghu told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti’s vendor base is spread across the country and any disruption in supply from even one vendor could impact production plans.

Complicating matters is the fact that India is likely to proceed with a staggered exit plan after its 40-day lockdown, as per reports that emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with state chief ministers. At least six states are learnt to have called for a lockdown extension in the hotspots beyond May 3.

This would further complicate matters for the auto industry, especially large companies like Maruti Suzuki, which have vendors spread across the country, many of which will likely continue to see their operations suspended beyond May 3.

At the same time, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava warns that financial distress continues to rise for the auto industry, especially its small players.

“How long can small companies continue paying workers and how will vendors and dealers pay employees when there is no cash flow in the system”, he told CNBC-TV18.

At the meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi also pointed out that the coronavirus will remain for a long time and will result in behaviour that will change permanently.

For automakers like Maruti, that means that they will have to also think of ways of how to bring the workforce back to the factory while taking precautions.

Bhargava suggested that mass testing may be one of the ways to restart production. “Large scale batch testing where all workers can be tested would considerably reduce the risk of restarting production,” said the industry veteran.

Still, risks remain. “How will you detect if a person is asymptomatic?” he asked.

Currently, there are no large scale testing mechanisms available for production units. According to Bhargava, the government and industry would have to come up with a testing protocol to allow manufacturing to resume.

He added that it is not just Maruti Suzuki which is faced with this challenge, but also all its vendors across the country.

Other company officials CNBC-TV18 spoke to elaborated on the efforts that are being made to minimize contact as much as possible.

Queue markers have been placed to ensure social distancing, touch-free sanitizers and sanitization tunnels are being installed for the safety of employees.

Maruti has also shared its standard operating procedures (SOPs) with all its Tier-1 vendors.

So far, the company has received permission for 600 employees to work at the Manesar plant and approximately 150 employees at the Gurgaon plant.