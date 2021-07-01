Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines

    Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers. The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expires between March 15, 2021, and June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

    Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines
    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers. The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expires between March 15, 2021, and June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.
    The timelines would be extended up to July 31, 2021, it added. "This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee noted.
    The company's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, he added. "In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Banerjee said.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Tata Motors reports June sales at 43,704 units in domestic market

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
    Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
    Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
    Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
    Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
    Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
    Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
    Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
    Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
    Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
    Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
    Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
    Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
    Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
    Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
    Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
    Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
    Euro-Rupee88.47300.31900.36
    Pound-Rupee102.84400.02600.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66940.00040.07
    View More