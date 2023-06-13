Maruti Suzuki to expand into 20 lakh plus segment with new Invicto MPV

The 20 lakh plus segment has experienced substantial growth, increasing from 1 percent to 5 percent of the overall market. Maruti Suzuki aims to capitalise on this promising market by venturing into this high-end segment for the first time.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki is set to make its debut in the highly lucrative 20 lakh plus segment. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki, revealed the company's strategic move to cater to the evolving demands of Indian car buyers.

During the interview, Srivastava said that the company is set to introduce its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Invicto, which is designed to meet the discerning needs of customers in this category.

In a strategic collaboration, Maruti Suzuki will leverage the Toyota Hycross platform for the development of the Invicto MPV. The manufacturing of this premium vehicle will take place at the Toyota plant located in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has announced that bookings for the Invicto MPV will open on June 19.

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a remarkable response to its compact off-roader, the Jimny, with an impressive 31,000 bookings received to date. The company is averaging 150 bookings per day, indicating the popularity of this versatile SUV.

