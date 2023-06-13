CNBC TV18
Maruti Suzuki to expand into 20 lakh plus segment with new Invicto MPV

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 13, 2023 7:12:40 PM IST (Updated)

Automaker Maruti Suzuki is set to make its debut in the highly lucrative 20 lakh plus segment. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki, revealed the company's strategic move to cater to the evolving demands of Indian car buyers.
The 20 lakh plus segment has experienced substantial growth, increasing from 1 percent to 5 percent of the overall market. Maruti Suzuki aims to capitalise on this promising market by venturing into this high-end segment for the first time. Notably, the company has established itself as the market leader in the 10-15 lakh segment.
During the interview, Srivastava said that the company is set to introduce its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Invicto, which is designed to meet the discerning needs of customers in this category.
X