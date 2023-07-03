Maruti Suzuki to launch Invicto on July 5, first EV in January 2024; says exports to soar in FY24

As the auto enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki's latest offerings, the industry eagerly watches to see how these developments will shape the future of the company and the Indian automotive landscape as a whole.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its latest model ‘Invicto’ on July 5 and has already started accepting bookings for it. Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, also revealed that the company is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment with its first EV, which is slated to hit the market in January 2024.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Srivastava said that the company is eager to offer eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions to its customers, in sync with the global trend of green mobility. With these two upcoming launches, Maruti Suzuki hopes to consolidate its position in the Indian market and cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its consumers.

Srivastava told that bookings for Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s (MSIL) first hybrid multi-purpose vehicle, the Invicto, have crossed the 6,000 mark. The company claims that the new Invicto will deliver a thrilling driving experience with its sleek design and powerful performance.

Srivastava also said that Maruti Suzuki’s plans to venture into the domestic EV market are in line with the global shift towards sustainable mobility and reflect the company’s commitment to offering eco-friendly options to its consumers.

Below is the transcript of the interview:

Q: You had earlier indicated some weakness in the consumer sentiment at the entry and affordable levels. We see that on the decline in the compact segment this time, what's the outlook going forward?

A: You made the right observation. The share of hatchbacks and small cars has been coming down over the years. At one point in time, just about three and a half years back, they were about 45 percent of the industry. And this quarter, they are around 33 percent of the industry - marginally less than the whole of last year, which is about 34 percent.

Now, we did see a good growth in this segment last year, it grew from about 11,60,000 lakh annually to about 13,40,000 lakh. That's the 20 percent plus growth. However, when you compare it with the peak that this segment had reached, which was in 2017-2018, it was around 15,60,000 lakh. So, yes, the segment has been coming down largely because as we discussed earlier, it is the affordability factor, the income levels in this segment not rising as high as the prices - for various reasons, prices have been going up including commodity price increase and regulatory stringency, and we would expect this to be a flat numbers this year overall, that is around that same 13.25-13.4 lakh of the annual volume in the segment. And, yes, regarding the June numbers, there is a decline

But we have to see it with the fact that Alto 800, which notched up about 13,000 numbers last year was not there this year, it has been discontinued and numbers have been made up with Alto K10 to some extent, and that is one of the reasons why you see the larger decline

Q: That explains the larger decline in June however, you're confident of ending the year flat in that segment itself Alto K10 and making up for all the losses that you saw because of Alto 800 in the base itself. You did briefly speak about softening commodity prices, just wanted to understand if margin expansion is on the cards during the quarter.

A: So, there has been some amount of volatility in the prices of the commodities, but generally speaking, there has been softening in the last couple of quarters and steel prices have been fluctuating. So a mixed bag, I would say. But clearly, the commodity prices remain at very elevated levels compared to what they were two years back and that was one of the main reasons why the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had to increase prices. But I think we are very watchful about the commodity prices going forward. And I think if they remain softened, then you could expect the profitability to be better because 75 percent to 77 percent of the cost structure of any auto OEM is actually dependent on material costs, which are clearly hugely dependent on the commodity prices.

Q: How do you see the UV segment going forward? At what level do you think this particular segment will stabilize and then sustain as well?

A: I think with the improved production of the Ertiga and XL6, which we expect starting from this quarter, that is July onwards, I would expect the numbers to be around that 50,000 mark from the current levels. We of course have these four SUVs, which is the Brezza with the improved supply of around 13,000-15,000 numbers and also the Vitara, which is doing around 10,000 numbers, FRONX for which we have some limitation of supplies about 8,000 to 10,000 and Jimny, which did about 3,500 plus last month plus Ertiga, which does about 13,000 and XL6, which did about 4,000 or so. So I would expect with increased production, with the semiconductor situation getting better for these models, I would expect to be in that range of around 50,000.

Q: Around 50,000 from closer to 43,000 in this month itself and could you throw some light on the way forward for both the exports and the CV segment? Relatively smaller parts of your business, but what's the way forward for that?

A: So export numbers for June have declined about 17 percent but that has to be also looked at with the perspective that there were some shipments that we missed, some ships which got delayed because of the hurricane, Biparjoy. And that actually delayed the arrival of some of the ships.

We export vehicles from the Gujarat ports. So Gujarat ports were badly affected by hurricane Biparjoy. And that's the reason why you see, some of the shipments couldn't happen by the end of the month. Overall, we still maintain that we will show growth in exports over last year's number of 2,59,000 lakh and we expect growth over these numbers in this financial year.

Q: Analysts are estimating 19 to 20 percent volume growth this year. So are you on track for that number?

A: I don't think we have made any projections of 19 to 20 percent for this year. So I'm not sure what analysis has led to that sort of projection by the researchers. However, for this quarter, of course, Maruti Suzuki has grown at around 12.5 percent in passenger vehicles, which is a good growth. All we have said so far is that our projections for the industry in this financial year is that it would grow around 5-7 percent to reach about 41 lahks or so from the levels of about 38.5 lakhs last year. So and that will grow faster than the industry growth. So we are still very much in line with that.

Q: This morning itself we got a note from Motilal Oswal expecting 19 to 20 percent volume growth this year. So that's the basis of the analysis that came in and the genesis of the question, but your market share in the SUV segment. I mean, you had a target of 25 percent share by the end of FY24. You had guided for that? Where does it stand right now?

A: June was about 21 percent plus, overall for the quarter it is just above 20 percent, last year, it was 12.5 percent. So we seem to be in the right direction because it has been progressively increasing from March, which was about 17 percent, 19 percent in April, 20 percent in May, 21 percent in June. So I think we are getting there of course it's a very competitive segment. But we still maintain that we should be number one in the SUV segment also this year and that's our big target and objective for this year. And I am happy to say that for the quarter, we reached the number two position just behind Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) by a small margin, in fact, June numbers were almost similar for both of us at 21 percent market share.

Q: Tell us about the launches that you have planned for the remainder of the year something that the customers can look forward to.

A: We are going to have a launch on July 5, the day after tomorrow for our premium MPV the Invicto, we've already started the bookings for that vehicle. And yes, we have always been very strong in terms of launches and this year is going to be no different. We already launched the FRONX and the Jimny and the Invicto day after tomorrow. So yes, we have a strong plan for products going forward. And hopefully, we should do the volumes that we started targeting at the beginning of the year.

Q: The coveted EV launch from Maruti stable, how far are you from that?

A: We have announced that we will be launching our first electric vehicle the eVX which we showcased at the Auto Expo in January – the preparations are on so we are actually well in advance of the plan and we should be launching it sometime in the next financial year.

