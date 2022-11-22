Homeauto news

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 2022 launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 2022 launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.13 lakh

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 22, 2022 7:27 PM IST (Published)

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki 2022 Eeco has gotten small cosmetic upgrades, a host of new features, new colour tints, along with mechanical upgrades. The car will be offered in the passenger vehicle segment as well as cargo and ambulance options and will be available in both petrol and CNG options.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki today launched the facelifted Eeco van in India. The car will be offered in the passenger vehicle segment as well as cargo and ambulance options. The multi-purpose vehicle will be available in both petrol and CNG options with prices starting from Rs 5.13 lakh.

Recommended Articles

View All

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

The facelifted Eeco has gotten small cosmetic upgrades, a host of new features, new colour tints, along with mechanical upgrades. The 2022 Eeco is now powered by Maruti's new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. The company has been using the same new engine in other facelifted models in cars like Swift Dzire, Swift, Baleno and some others. The engine is able to produce up to 80 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 104.4 Nm.


Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser India launch likely in January 2023

In the CNG variant, the power output is 71 bhp and the max torque is 95 Nm. The company has stated that the new petrol engine is 25 percent more efficient compared to the older petrol engine, while the new CNG retrofitted engine is 29 percent more efficient than the previous engine. The company has claimed a mileage of 20.20 km/l for the petrol variant and a mileage of 27.05 km/kg for the CNG variant.

In the new features, the upgraded Eeco comes with an air filter, reclining front seats, an engine immobiliser, a new digital instrument cluster, and a new steering wheel column. The Eeco also comes with new rotary controls for the AC.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle comes with over 11 safety features like an illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a child lock for the car’s sliding doors. The car also comes with a reverse parking sensor.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 S-CNG, claims mileage of 33.85 km/kg
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Maruti EecoMaruti Suzuki

Previous Article

Renault group picks KPIT Tech as strategic partner for software-defined vehicle program

Next Article

Uno Minda eyes double-digit growth in electric vehicles business in 2023