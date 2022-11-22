Maruti Suzuki Eeco 2022 launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.13 lakh

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki 2022 Eeco has gotten small cosmetic upgrades, a host of new features, new colour tints, along with mechanical upgrades. The car will be offered in the passenger vehicle segment as well as cargo and ambulance options and will be available in both petrol and CNG options.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki today launched the facelifted Eeco van in India. The car will be offered in the passenger vehicle segment as well as cargo and ambulance options. The multi-purpose vehicle will be available in both petrol and CNG options with prices starting from Rs 5.13 lakh.

The facelifted Eeco has gotten small cosmetic upgrades, a host of new features, new colour tints, along with mechanical upgrades. The 2022 Eeco is now powered by Maruti's new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. The company has been using the same new engine in other facelifted models in cars like Swift Dzire, Swift, Baleno and some others. The engine is able to produce up to 80 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 104.4 Nm.

In the CNG variant, the power output is 71 bhp and the max torque is 95 Nm. The company has stated that the new petrol engine is 25 percent more efficient compared to the older petrol engine, while the new CNG retrofitted engine is 29 percent more efficient than the previous engine. The company has claimed a mileage of 20.20 km/l for the petrol variant and a mileage of 27.05 km/kg for the CNG variant.

In the new features, the upgraded Eeco comes with an air filter, reclining front seats, an engine immobiliser, a new digital instrument cluster, and a new steering wheel column. The Eeco also comes with new rotary controls for the AC.