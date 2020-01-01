Auto
Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units
Updated : January 01, 2020 12:34 PM IST
Company’s compact segment car sales in December 2019 rose 13.4 percent to 89,556 units as compared to 78,995 units in December 2018.
Total passenger vehicle sales rose 2.5 percent to 122,784 units while Light Commercial Vehicles sales dropped 5 percent YoY.
