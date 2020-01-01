Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a 3.9 percent YoY rise in total sales in the month of December 2019.

The company sold total 133,296 vehicles in December 2019 as compared to 128,338 vehicles sold in the December 2018.

Total domestic sales during the month grew 3.5 percent to 1.25 lakh units from 1.21 lakh units YoY while exports surged 10.2 percent to 7,561 units from 6,859 units YoY.

Company’s mini and compact segment car sales in December 2019 rose 13.4 percent to 89,556 units as compared to 78,995 units in December 2018.

Maruti Suzuki sold only 1,786 units of its mid-size car Ciaz during the month, 62.3 percent lower than it sold in December 2018.

Total passenger vehicle sales rose 2.5 percent to 122,784 units while Light Commercial Vehicles sales dropped 5 percent YoY.