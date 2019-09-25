Auto
Maruti Suzuki cuts prices, aligns with government to revive demand
Updated : September 25, 2019 02:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has decided to reduce the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price).
These popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.
This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand.
