Auto

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices, aligns with government to revive demand

Updated : September 25, 2019 02:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki has decided to reduce the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price).

These popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.