Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh
Updated : September 27, 2019 01:31 PM IST
Baleno RS, currently sells for an ex-showroom price of Rs 8,88,912.
The move comes as sales of Maruti Suzuki's compact segment fell to 67,095 units in August 2019 as against 85,556 in the same month of last year.
The car competes with Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.
