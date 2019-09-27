Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it is reducing price of its premium hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh to boost demand in the upcoming festive season of Diwali.

Baleno RS, currently sells for an ex-showroom price of Rs 8,88,912 in Mumbai with an on-road price (post taxes and registration of nearly Rs 10,27,000.

In New Delhi, due to lower taxes, the car's current on-road price is around Rs 9,90,000.

After the price cut, Baleno RS is likely to sell at an on-road price of around Rs 9 lakh in New Delhi and Rs 9.27 lakh in Mumbai.

The company, on September 25, reduced prices on select models of its car by Rs 5,000 following finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's corporate tax cut.

The move comes as sales of Maruti Suzuki's compact segment fell to 67,095 units in August 2019 as against 85,556 in the same month of last year.

In total, the carmaker sold 1,11,370 cars in August versus 1,68,725 units last year.

Baleno continued to be one of the highest selling cars in India in August, at 11,067 units. The first three spots were occupied by Dzire (13,274 units), Swift (12,444 units) and Wagon R at 11,402 units.

Data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) show, in August, Baleno's sales dropped 37.5 percent.

Baleno RS is the "performance" variant of the hatchback and comes with a 1-litre BoosterJet engine that developed 100 BHP of power as against Baleno's 1.2-litre engine with 84 PS of power.

The car competes with Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.