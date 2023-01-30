Such a long journey: Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million car sales

Back in 1982, Suzuki signed a JV with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki, and rolled out its first car, the dinky Maruti 800, in December 1983. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended at Rs 8,812.00, up by Rs 77.15, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday, January 30, said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has achieved an unparalleled milestone of 25 million cumulative Indian domestic sales on January 9, 2023. Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and the company is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models while also making an efforts to popularise hybrid and CNG models.

The cumulative units of hybrid and CNG models added up to approximately 2.1 million units, the company said.

Further, with continued extended sales and service network in India with over 3,500 new car sales outlets, MSIL will establish a network that will remain customer friendly, the company added.

MSIL will continue to provide products marked with safety, high reliability, and eco-friendliness, and contribute to sustainable development of the automobile industry, it said.

Since then, the company has been providing cars to meet the changing mobility demands and has introduced iconic brands like the Alto, WagonR, and Swift, by staying close to the customers of India, it added.

Maruti Suzuki is the leading carmaker in the country with a market share of more than 43 percent in the passenger vehicle segment. Maruti Suzuki India achieved one crore sales mark in February 2012; two crore sales milestone in July 2019 and 2.5 crore sales mark in January this year.