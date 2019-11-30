Auto
Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million passenger vehicle sales mark
Updated : November 30, 2019 07:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car on December 14, 1983, when it first rolled out the iconic Maruti 800.
The company said while it crossed 10 million vehicle sales in nearly 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years.
