#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million passenger vehicle sales mark

Updated : November 30, 2019 07:49 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car on December 14, 1983, when it first rolled out the iconic Maruti 800.
The company said while it crossed 10 million vehicle sales in nearly 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years.
Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million passenger vehicle sales mark
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

SPGP Holdings, backed by Canada-based Erwin Braich, offers $1.2 billion to YES Bank

SPGP Holdings, backed by Canada-based Erwin Braich, offers $1.2 billion to YES Bank

FASTag mandatory on national highways from December 1: Is the infrastructure ready to support the rollout?

FASTag mandatory on national highways from December 1: Is the infrastructure ready to support the rollout?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV