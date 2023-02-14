Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard, dual-tone colour option

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in terms of dimensions and powertrain, stays the same and gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as earlier. This power unit churns out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that its premium sedan Ciaz will now be getting additional safety features as standard along with a new dual-tone colour option.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features… With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.”

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz’s new variant-wise prices of the dual-tone version start at Rs 11.14 lakh for the MT version and Rs 12.34 lakh for the AT trim.

The new and updated Ciaz will now be offered with a choice of seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

In addition to this, the premium sedan also gets more than 20 safety features as standard, claims the company. The new Ciaz comes equipped with additional safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard along with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX Child seat mount among others.

The updated sedan is still offered either with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The manual transmission variant and automatic transmission version are claimed to return a mileage of 20.65kmpl and 20.04kmpl, respectively.