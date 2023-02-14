English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsMaruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard, dual tone colour option

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard, dual-tone colour option

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard, dual-tone colour option
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 14, 2023 6:41:11 PM IST (Published)

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in terms of dimensions and powertrain, stays the same and gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as earlier. This power unit churns out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that its premium sedan Ciaz will now be getting additional safety features as standard along with a new dual-tone colour option.

Recommended Articles

View All
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features… With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.”
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz’s new variant-wise prices of the dual-tone version start at Rs 11.14 lakh for the MT version and Rs 12.34 lakh for the AT trim.
Also Read: Brabus, in collaboration with KTM, unveils new limited edition luxury super bike
The new and updated Ciaz will now be offered with a choice of seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.
In addition to this, the premium sedan also gets more than 20 safety features as standard, claims the company. The new Ciaz comes equipped with additional safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard along with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX Child seat mount among others.
The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in terms of dimensions and powertrain, stays the same and gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as earlier. This power unit churns out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.
The updated sedan is still offered either with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The manual transmission variant and automatic transmission version are claimed to return a mileage of 20.65kmpl and 20.04kmpl, respectively.
Also read: Maruti accounts for 60% of Suzuki’s global car production, 45% of its profitability
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

Next Article

Brabus, in collaboration with KTM, unveils new limited edition luxury super bike

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X