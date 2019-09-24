Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra rule out auto price reduction despite corporate tax cuts
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:33 AM IST
The new tax regime will reduce Maruti Suzuki’s effective tax rate to 25.2 percent from the earlier 28.3 percent, while Bajaj Auto will also be paying at 25.2 percent from the 30.3 percent it paid earlier
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava on Monday said tax saving after Sitharaman’s announcement is miniscule and not sufficient for India’s largest carmaker to reduce the cost of its offerings.
Mahindra and Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said transferring the entirety of tax benefit to the consumer will amount to a mere Rs 3,000 discount on a vehicle priced at Rs 8 lakh.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more