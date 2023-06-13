CNBC TV18
Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance join hands to make buying cars easier
By Vivek Dubey  Jun 13, 2023 6:42:01 PM IST (Published)

According to both companies, this partnership would be driven by customer experience and will focus on offering attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options and quick disbursal of loans.

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer easy and flexible financing options for Maruti Suzuki customers. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

Through this deal, the companies said they aim to enhance customer experience and satisfaction by providing them with comprehensive financial solutions that make car ownership easy and simple.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement, “Over 80 percent of the cars sold in India are financed, therefore availability of easy and personalised financing options is very important. This collaboration aims to offer a range of personalised loan offerings for our valuable customers.”
