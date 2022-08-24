Maruti Suzuki offers Impacto and Glinto accessory packs with Alto K10; Check details

By CNBCTV18.com

While the Impacto customisation kit is aimed at attracting younger car buyers, the Glinto kit is for slightly older customers. The Glinto kit is also the more affordable accessory pack among the two.

Maruti Suzuki is offering two customisation packages to first-time buyers – Impacto and Glinto – with its recently launched new-gen Alto K10, which is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

The two optional accessory packs are intended to enhance the visual appeal of the car.

While the Impacto customisation kit is aimed at attracting younger buyers, the Glinto kit is for slightly older customers. The Glinto kit is also the more affordable accessory pack among the two.

Here’s a look at the features of the two Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 customisation packages.

Glinto Kit

The Glinto kit focuses on add-on accessories for the exterior and interior. The exterior of the car comes with chrome garnish. The front grille and bumper inserts have a chrome finishing that highlights the bumper design in the new Alto K10. The accessories are priced at Rs 790 and Rs 1,390 for the front grille and bumper inserts, respectively.

The headlight and the taillight inserts also come with chrome garnish, priced at Rs 490 and Rs 590, respectively.

The kit for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 includes chrome highlights on black-coloured side body mouldings, lower window beading and door visors. The window frame kit is priced at Rs 1,190, while the door visors will cost Rs 1,690.

Interior styling in Glinto kit

Inside the car, the ‘Glinto’ package adds chrome highlights to the dashboard and doors. The package consists of a steering wheel cover, seat covers with silver lines and quilted pattern and boot mats. For the manual versions of the Alto K10, the chrome-themed interior styling kit is available at a price of Rs 7,190.

The base variant of the 2022 Alto K10 does not come with Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Play infotainment system. However, the carmaker offers a Pioneer 2-DIN touchscreen system, priced at Rs 12,500, with the Glinto accessories package. The system, which comes with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, is compatible with a reverse camera.

Impacto kit

The Impacto accessory package comes in two colour options - Paprika Orange and Silky Silver (available for the VXi and VXi+ models) -- priced in the range of Rs 26,990 to Rs 31,990.

The package includes colour-coded inserts for door pads and seat covers.

The interiors come with a SmartPlay infotainment system, which is compatible with a reverse camera, even in the base model.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will also get a Pioneer MVH-G219BT music system operated through a 6.2-inch 2-DIN car stereo. The system will be equipped with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Pioneer music system and the 6-inch Kenwood speakers are priced at around Rs 12,500 and Rs 2,490, respectively.

On the exterior, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with orange and silver colour front and rear skid plates, priced at Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,260 respectively.