Maruti Suzuki has 2.8 lakh vehicle orders pending as chip shortage hurts

An increase in prices of commodities as well as the acute chip shortage has affected the sales of Maruti Suzuki India as 2.8 lakh of its vehicle orders were pending at the end of the first quarter of the present financial year.

The company in its regulatory filing said that the shortage of electric components resulted in around 51,000 vehicles not being produced. It said it was making all efforts to serve these orders fast.

The waiting period for car hopefuls has thus shot up to eight months in some cases.

While the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a nine-month waiting period, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza's waiting period is of around seven and a half months. However, the waiting period for a few models, especially the ones in the sedan and hatchback segments, such as Maruti Suzuki Celerio and WagonR is one to two months.

The car maker reported its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Its net profit for the April to June period jumped more than two-fold from last year's Rs 440.8 crore to Rs 1,012.8 crore this fiscal. However, it was below street estimates of Rs 1,540 crore.

Its total income increased to Rs 26,500 crore, which was 49.1 percent higher than Rs 17,770 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It was also higher than the Street estimates of Rs 26,103 crore.

The auto major reported its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 1,912 crore, more than double of last year's Rs 821 crore in the same period. Its EBITDA margin stood at 7.2 percent for the first quarter of this fiscal, compared to last year's 4.6 percent for the same period.

The company's shares closed 1.6 percent higher on the BSE at the end of Wednesday's trading session.